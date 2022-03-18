Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 43,409 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

