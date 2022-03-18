Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.81, with a volume of 42547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.32.

A number of research firms have commented on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.40.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $203,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

