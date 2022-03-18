Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.04

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$153.04 and last traded at C$152.69, with a volume of 4227327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$151.76.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.04. The company has a market cap of C$99.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

