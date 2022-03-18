Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.55

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.55 and traded as high as C$92.93. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$92.71, with a volume of 2,334,341 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$91.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
