Barclays Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $64.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.