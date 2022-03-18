Barclays Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $57.52 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

