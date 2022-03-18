Barclays Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 190

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from SEK 220 to SEK 190 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 134,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

