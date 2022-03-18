Barclays Lowers Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target to €0.23

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 161,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

