Barclays Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $162.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

