Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.70

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $15.25. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 142,367 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

