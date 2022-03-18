Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.00 and traded as high as C$30.48. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 14,994,598 shares.

ABX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

