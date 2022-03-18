Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $144.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

