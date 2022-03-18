BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:BVC opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.64. The company has a market cap of £237.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.46 ($1.33).

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

