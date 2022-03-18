BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
LON:BVC opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.64. The company has a market cap of £237.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.46 ($1.33).
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.