Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($102.20) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.73 ($1.90) on Friday, hitting €76.67 ($84.25). 2,207,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

