BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $107,447.18 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $107,447.18 and $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

