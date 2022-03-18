Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($69.23) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BC8. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.50 ($103.85).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle stock traded up €0.47 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €46.94 ($51.58). The stock had a trading volume of 196,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.