Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.87. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 26,197 shares trading hands.
BLCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.