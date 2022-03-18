Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.87. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 26,197 shares trading hands.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

