Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,995.20 ($51.95).

BWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($56.70) to GBX 4,380 ($56.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 3,660 ($47.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,892 ($37.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($48.84). The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,886.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,154.61.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

