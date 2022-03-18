Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 308,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 190,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property with 16 claims covering an area of 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pathfinder Property comprising 253.34 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Athelstan property comprising 2 mineral claims covering an area of 127 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of southern British Columbia; Pride of the West and Black Bear Claims located in the Greenwood Mining Division in southern British Columbia; and Come By Chance property comprising 21 mineral claims and 15 reverted crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 527 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of Southern British Columbia.

