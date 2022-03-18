BENQI Market Capitalization Reaches $17.78 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and $38.61 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

