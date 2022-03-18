BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading 1.3% Higher

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

