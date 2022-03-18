Berenberg Bank Increases Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BSFFF remained flat at $$43.73 during midday trading on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.
About Basic-Fit
