Berenberg Bank Increases Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSFFF remained flat at $$43.73 during midday trading on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

About Basic-Fit (Get Rating)

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.