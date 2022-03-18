Berenberg Bank Raises Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Price Target to CHF 109

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 89.30 to CHF 109 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
HLVTY remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Friday.
About Helvetia (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helvetia (HLVTY)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Helvetia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helvetia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.