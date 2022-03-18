Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 662 ($8.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s previous close.

ONT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

LON ONT opened at GBX 434 ($5.64) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 361.50 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($9.57).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

