Berenberg Bank Trims C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Target Price to GBX 288

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $$2.43 on Friday. C&C Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

