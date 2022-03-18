Berenberg Bank Trims OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Target Price to €52.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 10,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

