Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.11 or 0.07016255 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.25 or 0.99692370 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033268 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

