Beyond Meat (BYND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

2/2/2022 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/26/2022 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

