BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $47.60 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

