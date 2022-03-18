BiFi (BIFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,139.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $126,139.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

