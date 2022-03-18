Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

BYLOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

