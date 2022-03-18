BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 18,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,373. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.
