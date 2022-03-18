Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $17.82 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.82 billion and approximately $6.42 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00107256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,806,035,748 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

