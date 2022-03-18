BinaryX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.83 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $40.60 or 0.00097190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

