BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 8.4%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 8,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 323,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

