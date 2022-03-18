Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 38,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,096,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 12.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $676.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

