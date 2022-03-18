BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $230.00 target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of BNTX traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.30. 54,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.99. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

