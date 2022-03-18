Bird.Money (BIRD) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $87,532.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $53.43 or 0.00127718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bird.Money

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @_birdmoney (https://twitter.com/_birdmoney). Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

