BitBall Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $167,653.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,751.53 or 0.99922258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.