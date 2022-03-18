Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.83 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $30.12 or 0.00072082 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $527.50 million and $5.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00407243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00096804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

