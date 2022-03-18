BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $4.15 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.15 million and $273,481.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00393364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00071758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,471,088 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.