BitDAO Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002714 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $664.71 million and $56.09 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

