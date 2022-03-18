BitForex Token (BF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.05 Million

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $20.05 million and $298,228.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

