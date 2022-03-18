BitTube 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,632.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. BitTube has a total market cap of $565,919.47 and approximately $1,632.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00461422 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 338,400,625 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

