Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) PT Lowered to $4.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

