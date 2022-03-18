BlackHat (BLKC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $204,631.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.05 or 1.00173718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.