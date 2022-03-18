Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Blackmores Company Profile
