BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.14. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 369,925 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

