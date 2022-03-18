BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

