BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $738.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,348. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $778.53 and its 200-day moving average is $863.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.